Deputies: San Fernando man charged with SCV narcotics sales 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies helped Narcotics Bureau detectives seize weapons, drugs and ammunition from a San Fernando house, which they said was linked to local cocaine sales, according to court records and a social media post.

The investigation began after local deputies received information about illegal narcotics being sold in the SCV by a San Fernando man who’s due back in court next month, based on L.A. County Sheriff’s Department records available online.

Court records indicate that LASD investigators verified the suspect’s identity as Juan Chaidez, and then conducted a surveillance operation, which led to a traffic stop and arrest, according to a sworn affidavit from a Narcotics Bureau detective.

Judge Maral Injekikian of the L.A. County Superior Court authorized the search of the suspect’s home that day, and deputies shared a picture on social media of the evidence collected from their operation, which was listed in the warrant return.

Among the items seized: various quantities of cocaine in 11 different baggies; three packaged bricks of cocaine; four digital scales; a “cutting agent” for narcotics; “pay-owe sheets” found in a bathroom drawer; ammunition in a master bedroom drawer; a .45 caliber Glock pistol; a 9-round magazine; and 20 more rounds of live ammo.

Station officials posted about the arrest and charges on May 21.

“Following his arrest, the suspect was transported and booked at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station jail, and remains in custody on no bail,” according to a social media post by the station. “We remain committed to identifying and holding accountable individuals involved in narcotics-related activity impacting the Santa Clarita Valley community.”

Chaidez was arrested on suspicion of several felony charges, including possession of controlled substances for sale; possession of controlled substances while armed with a loaded firearm; and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Chaidez faced arraignment on May 21, when he pleaded not guilty to those three felony charges at the San Fernando Courthouse, according to court records.

The criminal complaint filed last week listed two previous drug-related convictions from 2021.

He had no bail amount listed, according to LASD records, which also indicated that he had been released, and was given a June 24 court date.

