Man on trike injuries leg, taken to hospital 

A man in his mid-60s was taken to a hospital Saturday after hitting his own leg while driving a three-wheeled motorcycle, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Sgt. Ryan Elsee said the man received minor injuries. There were no other details available about the extent of his injuries.

Deputies were called to the scene near the intersection of North Tamarack Lane and West Copper Hill Drive around 3:20 p.m., according to the PulsePoint emergency monitoring app.

The call was closed at around 4 p.m.