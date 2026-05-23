Our View | Why You Should Care About LA Mayor Race, and Support Pratt

By The Signal Editorial Board

The Signal editorial board seldom gets involved in anything outside of Santa Clarita and certainly not Los Angeles city politics.

But … For too long, the problems of Los Angeles have not stayed in Los Angeles.

Crime, homelessness, retail thefts, street encampments, public drug use and failing leadership have slowly spilled beyond L.A. city limits and into surrounding communities throughout Southern California. While Santa Clarita remains one of the safest and most family-oriented communities in the region, residents know we are not immune to the consequences of bad policies coming from downtown L.A.

That is why we, the residents of Santa Clarita, must pay attention to the Los Angeles mayor’s race — because what happens in L.A. doesn’t stay in L.A. and directly affects Santa Clarita.

More traffic. More crime migration. More pressure on law enforcement. More homelessness moving outward into our valley. These are not abstract political talking points; they are real concerns shared by families across the Santa Clarita Valley.

In a political environment filled with career politicians making excuses, Spencer Pratt represents something different: someone willing to say publicly what many Southern Californians already know privately, that Los Angeles cannot continue down the same path.

Known nationally for his outspoken personality and entrepreneurial success, Spencer Pratt has increasingly become a vocal advocate for restoring accountability, public safety and common-sense leadership to Los Angeles. While critics may dismiss him because of his celebrity background, many voters are growing tired of polished politicians who deliver little while conditions continue to deteriorate.

Sometimes it takes an outsider to point out what insiders refuse to admit.

Los Angeles should not be a city where businesses are fleeing, homeowners worry about property protection, families feel unsafe and homelessness grows unchecked despite billions spent. Residents deserve clean streets, stronger policing, responsible budgeting, water in fire hydrants and leadership that prioritizes working families over political ideology.

Santa Clarita residents understand the value of community standards, public safety and quality of life. We have worked hard to build a city where families want to live, businesses want to invest and neighborhoods remain safe. Naturally, we do not want to see the failures of Los Angeles exported into our own backyard.

Supporting Spencer Pratt is ultimately about sending a message: Southern Californians are demanding change. They are demanding leaders who will confront problems directly instead of explaining them away.

Regardless of whether one agrees with every statement he makes, Spencer Pratt is tapping into growing frustration across the region. And perhaps that is exactly why his candidacy deserves to be taken seriously.

Please support him, and donate to his campaign.

Because the future of Los Angeles will not stay in Los Angeles. It will affect all of us.