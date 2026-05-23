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Brian Richards | Thanks for Making HMNH Possible

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Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor
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I have had the misfortune of having a family member at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital to treat a serious issue. While waiting for an elevator I noticed a large plaque thanking contributors for their donation to the hospital and to what I assume was the creation of the patient tower.

One of the names I saw was Gary and Carrie Horton. There is almost nothing Gary and I agree on, but I do want to thank him and his wife for their contribution to our hospital. Henry Mayo is an excellent hospital, as I’ve come to realize as I get older and have more experiences with the facility. We are blessed to have such a fine hospital in our community when we need it.

Again, thank you, Gary and Carrie, and to all who contributed to Henry Mayo. 

 Brian Richards

Stevenson Ranch

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