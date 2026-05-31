Rev Up the Fun on Father’s Day 

Father’s Day is just around the corner, this year Father’s Day falls on Sunday, June 21. It’s time to make plans to celebrate your dad and make his weekend unique and special. Show your dad what he means to you with thoughtful, fun events and activities.

Does your dad like cars? If you have a father who is car crazy, you have a wide selection of car-themed events available this Father’s Day.

The Vault

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles 90036

Info www.petersen.org

If your dad loves cars, he will love a special trip to The Vault at the iconic Petersen Automotive Museum.

The Vault features more than 300 of the rarest vehicles ever assembled, hidden beneath the museum.

Discover some of the most iconic and rare cars, motorcycles and trucks from around the world, spanning over 120 years of automotive history.

Explore the story of the automobile, from early legends to modern supercars. View turn-of-the-20th-century cars, head-of-state vehicles, American classics, the personal rides of Hollywood legends, award-winning hot rods, cars that pushed the boundaries of innovation and many other surprises.

Tickets are $51 for adults, $25 for children age 4-11. Kids under age 4 are not permitted in The Vault.

The Wunderground

Porsche Santa Clarita

23645 Creekside Rd., Santa Clarita 91355

Info bit.ly/4dyAWw5

If you want to stay closer to home, the Wunderground in Santa Clarita, brings together a collection of rare and special vehicles from across the United States to help tell the Porsche story.

Immerse yourself in Porsche history and learn how the Porsche family and their team of designers and engineers developed their iconic style from 1948 to today.

This underground display is open Mondays-Saturdays 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sundays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. is free to view and features a changing display that often includes victorious racing vehicles and other notable vehicles important to the Porsche story.

You can also treat dad to a special shopping spree at the Porsche Design Boutique, the first exclusive Porsche Center in California to carry the entire Porsche Design Collection including fashion and sportswear, eye-wear, timepieces, bags and luggage, electronics and accessories.

The Boxenstopp Restaurant inside the dealership is closed Sundays, but offers German and American food Mondays-Saturdays.

Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance

Rodeo Drive from Wilshire Boulevard to S. Santa Monica Boulevard, Beverly Hills, CA 90210

Info bit.ly/3PMW7Bw

The 31st Annual Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance returns to Rodeo Drive on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 21, continuing its long-standing tradition as a celebration of automotive excellence in the heart of Beverly Hills.

Free and open to the public, the annual event transforms one of the world’s most iconic streets into an open-air exhibition of rare, exotic, and vintage automobiles. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., guests can enjoy an exceptional display of design, craftsmanship, and engineering while collectors, enthusiasts, and families gather for a day dedicated to automotive culture and elegance.

This year’s event will pay tribute to America’s 250th anniversary during the Rodeo Drive Committee’s 50th year.

It will showcase an eclectic lineup of rare hypercars, vintage classics, coachbuilt icons and historically significant vehicles from around the world, as well as highlight the centennial of historic Route 66 and its enduring influence on American car culture.

In addition to the vehicle displays, there are interactive exhibits, a variety of gourmet food trucks and family-friendly attractions.

2026 Channel Islands Harbor Father’s Day Car Show

Harbor View Park

3750 S. Harbor Blvd., Oxnard. 93035

Info www.channelislandsfathersdaycarshow.com

If you’re looking for a top-notch Father’s Day car show at the beach, look no further than the Channel Islands Port. This event, which runs 10 a.m.-3 p.m. is free for all spectators and features an eclectic mix of custom cars, hot rods, lowriders, motorcycles and classics.

There will also be food trucks, raffles, DJ music and lots of vendors to browse.

Classics By The Sea

Channel Islands Maritime Museum

3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard 93035

Info www.cimmvc.org/events-activities

In addition to the car show at Harbor View Park on Father’s Day, the Channel Islands Maritime Museum will also be hosting a Father’s Day Celebration event, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., which will feature classic cars and boats.

Visit the Maritime Museum for Classics By The Sea, featuring classic cars, woodies, arts & crafts, food vendors, iron works demonstrations, live music by the American Cats, along with maritime book, art and ship model sales.

Admission is free to the outdoor event and tickets to the museum are $xx for adults, children are free.

Father’s Day Car Show

Belmont Park

3146 Mission Blvd., San Diego 92109

Info bit.ly/4dHRdxv

This car show will run 10 a.m.-3 p.m. in the North Lot at Belmont Park. It’s free to attend and features hundreds of cool cars, live music, awards and park rides.

After exploring the car show take a ride on the historic Giant Dipper roller coaster. Celebrating its 101st birthday the Giant Dipper Rollercoaster at Belmont Park in Mission Beach is a true icon of American amusement parks. It is one of the few remaining traditional wooden coasters in the country.

World of Racing

2245 East Colorado #101, Pasadena 91107

Info landing.worldofracing.com/race

Take your dad to a premier, state-of-the-art simulator racing center that provides an immersive, hyper-realistic motorsport experience. It allows visitors to drive a wide variety of vehicles, from karts and Miatas to GT3 cars and Formula 1 racers, on legendary, laser-scanned tracks without the high costs or physical risks of real racing. World of Racing features high-end simulators with professional motion systems so you can feel every turn, bump and pass.

The cost is $59 for one hour, or buy the Pro level where you can also feel the car slide for $69.