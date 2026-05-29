The Signal’s California Primary Preview:  

The 30th Congressional District

The 30th Congressional District race is also a brand new seat for the Santa Clarita Valley, the second of two new districts that picked up a portion of the SCV thanks to the voter-approved Proposition 50.

This race is a little less “wide open” in the traditional sense, as this seat has an incumbent, Laura Friedman, D-Burbank, who is running for re-election.

The new district boundaries for the 30th run from West Hollywood through Burbank and Glendale before taking a dogleg left to the junction of Interstate 5 and State Route 14, and then following that road past Acton to Vincent.

There are six other candidates challenging the incumbent. They are: Pini Herman, a demographer/community organizer (D); Joel Lava, an advertising creative director (D); Cameron Tennyson, a movie studio clerk (D); Dennis Feitosa, an entrepreneur/podcaster (R); Scott Alan Meyers, a small business owner (R); and John Armenian, an aerospace entrepreneur (no party preference).

Ahead of California’s top-two Primary Election on June 2, The Signal sent the candidates the following questions about a few hotly debated issues.

1. Where do you stand on the administration’s priorities with respect to operations that target illegal immigration?

2. What has been President Donald Trump’s best accomplishment in the first 18 months of his second term and where has he failed?

3. Should Congress have more oversight on the situation in Iran? Explain your answer.

The candidates were also invited to submit a biography of up to 150 words. The answer for the candidate who responded — Friedman — as well as the brief bio self-submitted, is presented below:

Laura Friedman

I am Laura Friedman, and it has been my honor to represent California’s 30th District in Congress. I am running for re-election to tackle the rising costs facing Angelenos and to help keep our communities safe. Californians pay tens of billions of dollars more per year in taxes than we get back from the federal government, and I am fighting to bring more of those dollars home to lessen the burden on local taxpayers. I have spent years working to lower fire risk and increase resiliency, and I am committed to continuing my career-long fight for clean air and water, and for safer communities. To deliver relief to families, we must build more housing, reduce healthcare costs, and implement commonsense reforms to lower the costs of energy. I will push back against this administration at every turn, while seeking opportunities for bipartisan partnerships, to ensure California can offer a better future for our children.

1. This administration’s immigration strategy has relied on illegal and cruel tactics, which have done nothing to keep our communities safe and have led to chaos and the tragic killings of multiple Americans. I will not support giving Immigration and Customs Enforcement another cent until there has been wholesale reform. That means no masks, clear identification, warrants to enter homes and adherence to due process. We also need commonsense immigration reform that builds a fair and orderly system, benefits Americans, and helps to grow our economy. That includes a timely and effective asylum process and a path forward for long-standing members of our communities who have been following the law and paying taxes, like DACA recipients.

2. I appreciate the president recognizing the importance of our film and TV industry. However, his 100% tariff on films would raise costs. As a former producer, I know what works without harming consumers: a national film tax credit. Where the president has, unfortunately, failed is on affordability. Rising costs are crushing Angelenos. He bails out billionaires with tax breaks paid for by making health care more expensive for hardworking Americans. Simultaneously, he’s spiking the cost of goods with his war with Iran, and he continues to send ICE to needlessly terrorize our neighborhoods.

3. America cannot be dragged into another endless war. This conflict is actively raising energy prices and making daily life worse for hardworking Angelenos, not better. The Constitution is clear that declaring war is Congress’ responsibility. I saw this coming back in June 2025 and decided then to cosponsor the Iran War Powers resolution and end U.S. involvement in Iran without congressional authorization.