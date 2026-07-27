Crawford, former West Ranch principal, succumbs to cancer 

News release

Mark Crawford, former principal of West Ranch High School, has died after a long battle with cancer, according to a statement released by the William S. Hart Union High School District.

“Mark Crawford, loving husband, doting father, beloved principal, and cherished friend, succumbed to a long battle with cancer on July 4, 2026,” the release said. “Mark will be remembered as a truly kind man, warm, friendly and funny, with many stories to tell. He was also a respected educational leader, dedicated to the success of Hart district students and staff.”

Crawford grew up in Porterville and attended Arizona State University, according to the release. He taught in Arizona for one year before joining the Hart district in 1998 as a social studies teacher and baseball coach at Hart High School.

“Through his many years in the Hart District, Mark touched countless lives,” the release said.

He served as assistant principal at Hart High School (2003-2009), principal at Sierra Vista Junior High School (2009-2014), principal at West Ranch High School (2014-2022), and most recently as director of human resources for the district.

“Mark was one of a kind,” Collyn Nielsen, deputy superintendent of human resources for the district, said in the release. “He and I came into the Hart district at the same time at Hart High School in 1998, and I had the good fortune of being able to work with him again in HR for the last four years. He cared about people, and that was evident in every interaction he had. People were always better off after every interaction with Mark. We miss him deeply.”

Crawford is survived by his wife Kim, his daughters Kaleigh and Mackenzie, and his mother Linda.

Invitations with RSVPs will be sent out for an upcoming celebration of life. Friends and colleagues of Mark may inquire by contacting [email protected].