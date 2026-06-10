Algae blooms in Castaic Lake, ‘no contact’ notice issued 

For people looking to cool off with a day at the lake, they should know that Castaic Lake’s upper lake has a “no contact” notice in place for the time being due to an algae bloom.

Derek Elleri, chief lake lifeguard at Castaic Lake, said the notice will be in place until the algae volume gets back to a safe level. He added that “it is entirely up to nature” for when the algae will go down.

“It’s in active bloom. And we’re kind of in a holding pattern waiting to see how it develops,” Elleri said.

He said that the algae are considered a bacteria.

“We refer to it as blue green algae, but it’s cyanobacteria, and it’s unfortunately becoming more and more common throughout the country and local area … when conditions are right, it blooms just like your garden does in springtime,” Elleri said.

Elleri said that people fishing and boating in the upper lake are allowed in the water but are recommended to not eat the fish or come in contact with the algae.

“It’s just the water contact activities on the upper lake, like water skiing and personal watercraft. (Whatever can) put things that are going to put you into the water potentially. The lagoon is not impacted at this time,” Elleri said.

People are allowed to participate in activities at the lower part of the lake, the lagoon. The swim beaches, the inflatable water park, and kayaking are some options, Elleri said.

If someone comes in contact with the algae, Elleri says to use soap and water to wash it off and monitor for health effects afterward in case medical assistance is needed. Elleri emphasized that the algae is toxic for dogs.

“If you have your dog going in the water, we really stress that (it’s) particularly dangerous for them … so if you have a dog make contact (with the algae) and contact (your) veterinarian for advice,” Elleri said.

For more information regarding the algal blooms, visit water.ca.gov/What-We-Do/Recreation/Algal-Blooms.