Ex-DEA agent receives diversion  

A fired federal agent who had displayed a pattern of escalating behaviors that concerned local law enforcement received “diversion,” as his sentence at his recent hearing.

James Young pleaded not guilty to 11 charges in connection to allegations of brandishing a deadly weapon, assault, road rage and domestic violence, following his October 2025 preliminary hearing.

At his April hearing, he was granted formal diversion to those charges, provided he continues to attend a domestic violence program and therapy sessions. His victim in the domestic incident asked to terminate the protective order against Young, in open court.

Young is also prohibited from owning any weapons or threatening, annoying or harassing any of the victims or witnesses in the case.

Judge David Walgren’s order resolved months of hearings and challenges from Young, regarding a series of incidents that reportedly involved the former Drug Enforcement Administration agent.

The L.A. County District Attorney’s Office presented an eight-page report that detailed concerns about Young’s behavior, evidence that the behavior was becoming more worrisome, according to an Oct. 9, 2024, filing. Prosecutors were seeking to hold Young without bail.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrived at Young’s home on Oct. 1, 2024, in response to a 911 call of shots fired, and reported several “red flags,” according to the no-bail motion.

Patrol deputies had responded to a call at the same home a little over a week prior because neighbors reported gunfire at the home, and Young’s brother-in-law reported behavior from Young that concerned him, according to court records.

Deputies noted a “disturbing” cache, in the return for a search warrant later served at the home, which included 15 firearms, along with illegally modified weapons, tens of thousands of rounds and DEA credentials that had been modified to appear active, despite his retirement. They also noted a video had been set up to replay “a gang execution murder” on a loop, the filing states.

Young, who now has a Lancaster address, was released Oct. 10, 2024, the day after his initial hearing, according to L.A. County Sheriff’s Department custody records available online.