Deputies: Man arrested on suspicion of criminal threats  

A 57-year-old Canyon Country man was arrested on suspicion of criminal threats after he threatened to shoot another man with a handgun following a verbal confrontation on the 14800 block of Begonias Lane on Tuesday night, according to officials with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The victim told sheriff’s deputies that, during the confrontation, the suspect threatened to shoot him with a handgun, according to an email statement from Deputy Mariela Picard, spokeswoman for the station.

The victim stated he was fearful for his safety and believed the suspect had the means and opportunity to carry out the threat, the statement said.

The man was arrested on suspicion of criminal threats and booked at the sheriff’s station, with bail set at $50,000, according to Picard’s statement.