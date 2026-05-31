Explore Some Unique Summer Fun Close to Home 

Gas prices are crazy, the grocery store takes a bigger and bigger slice of the income pie, everything, everywhere all at once seems to cost more than ever.

Yet, you still need to have fun, rest and relax and do something “different.” Why not stay close to home and explore the fun to be had in Southern California?

California Watermelon Festival

Saturday, June 6 to Sunday, June 7

Hansen Dam Recreation Area Soccer Fields

11480 Foothill Blvd., Sylmar 91342

Info watermelonfest.org/tickets

The California Watermelon Festival is a popular annual summer celebration held at the Hansen Dam Soccer Fields.

This family-friendly event features a variety of attractions including carnival rides, live music, arts and crafts, watermelon carving demonstrations, costume contests and a kids’ zone with entertainment options. Plus, festival goers can enjoy all-you-can-eat watermelon and unique watermelon dishes like deep fried watermelon, watermelon ceviche, watermelon fudge, grilled watermelon and watermelon crepes.

This year’s theme is “A Sweet Slice of California” and activities include:

A full rodeo debut, bringing high-energy Western sport culture to Hansen Dam.

Expanded Kids Zone with performances, crafts and activities.

More watermelon-inspired food and drink creations including watermelon tacos, watermelon pupusas, watermelon cannoli, watermelon cheesecake, watermelon corndogs, watermelon micheladas, watermelon waffles, watermelon sushi and watermelon funnel cake.

Car show, graffiti art demos and interactive photo moments.

Tustin Street Fair & Chili Cook-Off

Sunday, June 7, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Peppertree Park & Old Town Tustin

230 W. First St., Tustin 92780

Info bit.ly/49oftUd

This is the largest one-day chili cook-off in the country, according to the International Chili Society.

The event is a full street fair with live music, food vendors, craft booths, beer gardens and family-friendly activities throughout the day. Entry is free, food and drinks are pay-as-you-go and chili tasting is $2 per 4 oz sample.

The festival also includes additional attractions such as a classic car show featuring vintage, custom and lowrider vehicles displayed along the streets, as well as a separate salsa competition where entries are judged independently on flavor and balance.

LAWineFest 2026

Saturday, June 13, noon-6 p.m. to Sunday, June \

Los Angeles Equestrian Center

480 W. Riverside Drive, Burbank 91506

Info www.lawinefest.com

The 21st Annual LAWineFest, Southern California’s largest wine festival, is moving to the Los Angeles Equestrian Center in Burbank with beautiful tree shaded grounds.

The center offers wide-open grounds, natural shade and a relaxed outdoor atmosphere for wine lovers. The nearby area also offers dining districts and parkland centrally located between the 5 and the 134 freeways.

At LAWineFest enjoy unlimited wine tastings with the purchase of a general admission ticket. The event features hundreds of different wines from dozens of wineries.

General Admission includes a commemorative tasting glass and unlimited tastings from participating wineries and craft breweries.

World Premiere of ‘DroneArt Show: Harry Potter’

Saturday, June 13

Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium,

1000 Vin Scully Ave., Los Angeles 90012

Info bit.ly/3PZDY3u

If you’re looking for an unforgettable experience in Los Angeles, grab your tickets now for the world premiere of DroneArt Show: Harry Potter, a one-night-only event celebrating the franchise’s 25th anniversary.

There will be live pyrotechnics, stadium lights, and iconic moments like the flying Ford Anglia! Test your wizarding knowledge in our trivia and wear your best costume for a chance to spot yourself on the fan cam!

Special Surprises Play Harry Potter™ trivia to win special prizes—including Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood tickets! Plus, a limited number of guests will get to meet Bonnie Wright after the show.

Blending cutting-edge drone technology with the iconic score from the Harry Potter films, this immersive event will transform the night sky into a dazzling spectacle.

As 1,200 drones move in perfect synchronization overhead, moments from the series will come to life in a display of light, music and magic. 