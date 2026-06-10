House fire reported in Castaic 

A structure fire in Castaic prompted the immediate response of the Los Angeles County Fire Department on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Howard Tieu, a spokesman for L.A. County Fire, first responders were dispatched to a cul-de-sac on the 31600 block of Hipshot Drive in Castaic to reports of a structure fire at approximately 3:27 p.m.

The fire was reported in a residential area, and according to first responder radio dispatch traffic, the first arriving unit located a working fire in the garage of the home.

As of 3:49 p.m., forward progress of the fire was halted, Kaitlyn Aldana, a spokeswoman for L.A. County Fire confirmed.

Fire engines flood the street in a residential area in response to a stucture fire in Castaic on Wednesday June 10, 2026. Habeba Mostafa/The Signal

The Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control was requested to respond to the scene, according to radio dispatch traffic, but Aldana could not immediately confirm those details.

It was not immediately known whether the home was occupied when the fire broke out, according to Aldana, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains unknown as of the publication of this story and no additional information was available, she added.

The fire prompted a large response, and fire engines crowded the residential street with the assistance of deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The extent of the damage was unknown, but firefighters could be seen moving a vintage vehicle out of the garage after they extinguished the flames.