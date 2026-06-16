Man found dead in Saugus 

A man was found dead on the 26800 block of Bouquet Canyon Road on Monday evening, according to officials with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Deputies responded to a report of a person down around 11:35 p.m. near The Shot Exchange, said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the station.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded and rendered aid to the man, Miller said.

Firefighters were dispatched at 11:31 p.m. and were on the scene a few minutes later, according to Howard Tieu with the Fire Department. Tieu said firefighters were dispatched to the scene for an emergency medical services call, but there were no transports reported.

L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau officials were notified of the body but did not go to the scene, Miller added.

Homicide detectives are not taking the case at the time of this publication, said Officer J. Fajardo with Homicide.

Miller said the man was possibly a transient and may have suffered a medical emergency.

There is no evidence of foul play at the time of this publication, according to Miller.

Reports from the scene indicated a dog was found alive with the man and was turned over to the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control, but Miller did not have confirmation of that as of Tuesday morning.