Mark Fitzloff Spent Eight Years Building With No Exit in Mind

He never planned to sell.

Mark Fitzloff spent eight years building Opinionated, a 40-person creative shop in Portland, with no exit strategy in sight. No holding company conversations. No private equity deck. Just the stubborn belief that opinionated people make opinionated work, and a market that eventually proved him right.

When the agency was acquired in January 2026, Fitzloff had nearly ruled out any sale at all.

“We actually never intended to sell, thinking holding companies and private equity were the only options,” Fitzloff said. “The opportunity to stay part of an independent was what made us open to the possibilities.”

In 2017, Fitzloff left his role as global executive creative director at Wieden+Kennedy, overseeing eight offices and 1,600 people, to start something smaller. The work was good. The title was real. He started Opinionated anyway.

What he wanted was something a holding company could not offer: an agency where accountability ran directly to the client and the work, with no quarterly number sitting above either. “Independence has nothing to do with size, only accountability,” he said. “When your only masters are your clients and your own values, scale gets earned by doing the best work you can.”

Ad Age called Opinionated a “CMO whisperer” at launch. The agency stayed small and deliberate, the creative partner senior marketers called when the stakes were highest. During its independent years, adidas, Unilever, PepsiCo, Hinge, and Dick’s Sporting Goods all worked with a 40-person shop that had no holding company infrastructure behind it. Opinionated was named Ad Age Small Agency of the Year multiple times.

The advertising M&A market heading into 2026 was moving fast. Median EV/EBITDA multiples in North America had climbed to 10.1x, up from 9.8x the prior year. Hundreds of agencies changed hands. Most were sold to private equity or holding companies. Independence was traded for capital.

A fellow independent did something different. It had built its own reputation on data-driven creativity without taking outside funding. When it came looking for a West Coast presence, it wanted a specific kind of culture and a specific kind of work, not raw headcount.

Opinionated had both.

“We always had big ambitions, but we also wanted to build an agency that would last long beyond the founder,” Fitzloff said. “This gave us an opportunity to ensure longevity, yet remain independent and creative-driven.”

Most founders build for the exit. Fitzloff built for the work, and the exit found him.

He’s laid out what he learned in industry conversations and on podcasts, including Breaking and Entering, where in October 2025 he discussed his career before the acquisition was announced.

The question every major decision at Opinionated ran back to was simple: does this serve the work? The team that was hired, the clients that were taken, the clients that were walked away from. The answer determined everything else.

Fitzloff’s argument was simple: independent agencies aren’t smaller because they failed to scale. They’re smaller because they chose not to trade accountability for growth. Remove the quarterly target sitting above the client relationship, and the work gets better. So do the relationships.

Most founders sell too early or to the wrong partner. The acquisition worked because both agencies shared a genuine conviction that creativity and data belong together. Philosophical alignment can’t be manufactured, and you don’t find it without being clear-eyed about what you’ve built and what you’re willing to give up.

Most founders Fitzloff talks to are building with one eye on the exit. He spent eight years building with both eyes on the work. By the time a buyer appeared, there was something real to acquire.

Building for permanence is harder than building for liquidity. It means turning down clients who’d pay well but pull the work sideways. Staying small when growth would be easy. Knowing what the agency isn’t, and protecting that. The creative standards Opinionated maintained were enforced not through manifestos but through decisions made quietly, year after year, about who to work with and what to make.

The result, eventually, was a shop a well-run acquirer wanted to preserve. The terms reflected exactly that: Opinionated would operate as its own entity through 2026.

He never plotted an exit. He built something worth acquiring. The rest followed.