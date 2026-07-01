Metro advises commuters to plan ahead for Calgrove ramp closure 

News release

As part of the Interstate 5 North County Enhancements Project, the L.A. County Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s contractor, OHLA USA, will begin reconstruction of the existing northbound Calgrove Boulevard on-ramp starting next week.

Motorists are advised to prepare for a continuous, 24-hours-per-day, full closure of the northbound Calgrove on-ramp beginning Tuesday, July 7, and continuing through August.

Motorists traveling on Calgrove will be detoured to head north on Wiley Canyon Road, and west on Lyons Avenue/Pico Canyon Road to the northbound I-5.

Construction activities include roadway excavation, concrete and asphalt paving, electrical work, and metal beam guardrail installation.

This extended closure is necessary to safely complete major improvements in the area, according to a Metro news release. Once finished, these upgrades will enhance traffic flow, improve safety, and reduce congestion for North County commuters, the release said.