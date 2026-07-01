Blog

Metro advises commuters to plan ahead for Calgrove ramp closure 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Press release
Share
Tweet
Email

News release 

As part of the Interstate 5 North County Enhancements Project, the L.A. County Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s contractor, OHLA USA, will begin reconstruction of the existing northbound Calgrove Boulevard on-ramp starting next week.  

Motorists are advised to prepare for a continuous, 24-hours-per-day, full closure of the northbound Calgrove on-ramp beginning Tuesday, July 7, and continuing through August. 

Motorists traveling on Calgrove will be detoured to head north on Wiley Canyon Road, and west on Lyons Avenue/Pico Canyon Road to the northbound I-5. 

Construction activities include roadway excavation, concrete and asphalt paving, electrical work, and metal beam guardrail installation. 

This extended closure is necessary to safely complete major improvements in the area, according to a Metro news release. Once finished, these upgrades will enhance traffic flow, improve safety, and reduce congestion for North County commuters, the release said. 

Picture of News Release

News Release

The Signal delivers press releases from reliable sources to provide up-to-the-minute information to our website readers. Information directly from news sources has not been vetted by The Signal news room. It may appear subsequently in news stories after it has been vetted.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS