Newhall woman located after going missing in March 

A woman who was reported missing in March has now been located, according to a Nixle alert from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit.

The woman’s name was Andrea Artukovich, said the Nixle that was sent out in March.

“She is a 35-year-old female white who was last seen on March 8, 2026, on the 24000 block of Lyons Avenue, in Santa Clarita,” the Nixle said. “Andrea is 5’06”, 156lbs. with long blonde hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a black dress and unknown colored heels.”