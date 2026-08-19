Person found dead in Newhall 

A person was pronounced dead at the scene of a reported medical emergency in a Newhall shopping center on Tuesday, and officials believe the death was by suicide.

Preliminary information on the incident indicated that deputies were dispatched to the 23000 block of Lyons Avenue at approximately 5:11 p.m. in relation to an attempted suicide, Sgt. Josh Nemeth of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said on Wednesday.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department was also dispatched to the 23700 block of West Lyons Avenue at 5:13 p.m. in response to a medical emergency, according to Edith Lai, a spokeswoman for the agency.

The party involved was described as a male, according to Nemeth and Lai, but additional information was not available. No transport was reported from the scene, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau was dispatched to the scene.

The person’s identity has not been released pending legal next of kin notification, the L.A. County Medical Examiner stated in an email to The Signal on Wednesday afternoon.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, immediate, free, and confidential support is available 24/7. You can call or text 988 to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.