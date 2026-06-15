Person airlifted after having trouble breathing  

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel were dispatched to report of a person who was having difficulty breathing on the 27300 block of Sara Street in Canyon Country on Friday afternoon, according to an official with the Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched at 1:15 p.m. to the scene and arrived at 1:21 p.m., according to Keith Navarre, spokesman for the Fire Department.

Navarre confirmed there was one transport of a person who was airlifted. During a follow-up call, Fire Department spokeswoman Pauline McGee said she could not confirm the age or gender due to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.

Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, said she could not provide any additional information due to having limited access of the watch commander logs.