Pursuit cancelled after stolen vehicle reaches freeway 

A brief pursuit ensued after a vehicle reported stolen from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s coverage area was seen in Valencia around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, according to officials with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Deputies cancelled the pursuit once the vehicle reached Interstate 5, notifying California Highway Patrol Newhall-area officers, said Sgt. Josh Nemeth with the station.

Officer Andre Ortiz, spokesman for the CHP Newhall-area Office, confirmed the CHP was notified of the pursuit, but did not engage due to it being a SCV Sheriff’s Station handle.