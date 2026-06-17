Santa Clarita Transit introduces contactless payments 

News release

Santa Clarita Transit riders now have a new way to pay for bus fares: Riders can now use contactless credit cards, debit cards and mobile wallets to pay for rides on all Santa Clarita Transit services, the city of Santa Clarita announced in a news release.

Powered by TAP, the new contactless payment system allows riders to simply tap their contactless-enabled card or smart device on the farebox when boarding. Compatible payment methods include contactless credit and debit cards, Apple Wallet, Google Wallet, Samsung Wallet and other supported digital wallets and smart watches, the release said.

The system eliminates the need to carry exact cash or preload funds onto a physical or digital TAP card.

The new payment option maintains many of the benefits riders currently enjoy through TAP, including reduced fares, fare capping and discounted transfers between participating transit agencies, according to the release. Fare capping automatically limits the amount riders pay for transit by providing free rides after reaching daily and weekly fare thresholds. Riders receive these benefits automatically when using the same payment method for each trip.

Contactless payments also support Multi-Tap Group Payment, allowing one rider to pay fares for up to five passengers using a single contactless card or device. Riders simply tap once for each passenger within a two-minute period, making it easier for families and groups traveling together. When multi-tapping, fare cap tracking is applied to the first tap in the payment sequence.

The contactless payment feature was developed by TAP and is available on participating transit agencies throughout Los Angeles County. For more information about TAP’s contactless payment program, visit TapToGo.net/Contactless-Payment.

Santa Clarita Transit riders can learn more about fare capping at SantaClaritaTransit.com/Fare-Capping.