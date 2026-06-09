Six Flags Magic Mountain celebrates Looney Tunes Land

Six Flags Magic Mountain celebrated the re-opening of its newest attraction, “Looney Tunes Land,” on Saturday, when it became available to the public after a monthslong renovation.

This particular section of the park, which is geared toward its youngest visitors, is largely themed around the classic cartoon characters from Warner Bros., including Bugs Bunny — this section of the park is formerly known as “Bugs Bunny World” — Daffy Duck, Sylvester and Tweety, Porky Pig and the Tasmanian Devil.

Brian Oerding, park president for Six Flags Magic Mountain, readies to pull the lever Saturday, June 9, 2026, to mark the opening of Looney Tunes Land, which was previously known as Bugs Bunny World. “Every corner of the land invites guests to explore the wacky worlds of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Taz, Road Runner and more,” according to the theme park’s website. Perry Smith/The Signal

Brian Oerding, the park’s president, was on hand to mark the celebratory opening with an oversized Acme-built lever, appropriate for the occasion.

“Taz’s Tazmanian Train Tours” is one example of the new rides, a gentle train ride through a Tasmanian Devil-themed land.

Taz’s Tazmanian Train Tours is one of the newest rides in Looney Tunes Land, the newly reopened section of Six Flags Magic Mountain aimed toward younger park visitors. The ride is small train that takes the rider through a “Tasmanian Devil”-themed world. Perry Smith/The Signal

The new attractions are listed on the park’s website:

“Climb aboard one of the Whistlestop Train’s passenger cars and pull out of the station for a magical amusement park train ride through Whistlestop Park,” according to SixFlags.com. “Or, take the Magic Flyer Roller Coaster, whose big green engine will take the little conductors on a sweet open-air junior train coaster ride up a 10 foot tall hill!”