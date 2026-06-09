Six Flags Magic Mountain celebrates Looney Tunes Land

Six Flags Magic Mountain celebrated the re-opening of its newest attraction, “Looney Tunes Land,” on Saturday, when it became available to the public after a monthslong renovation.
This particular section of the park, which is geared toward its youngest visitors, is largely themed around the classic cartoon characters from Warner Bros., including Bugs Bunny — this section of the park is formerly known as “Bugs Bunny World” — Daffy Duck, Sylvester and Tweety, Porky Pig and the Tasmanian Devil.
Brian Oerding, the park’s president, was on hand to mark the celebratory opening with an oversized Acme-built lever, appropriate for the occasion.
“Taz’s Tazmanian Train Tours” is one example of the new rides, a gentle train ride through a Tasmanian Devil-themed land.
The new attractions are listed on the park’s website:
“Climb aboard one of the Whistlestop Train’s passenger cars and pull out of the station for a magical amusement park train ride through Whistlestop Park,” according to SixFlags.com. “Or, take the Magic Flyer Roller Coaster, whose big green engine will take the little conductors on a sweet open-air junior train coaster ride up a 10 foot tall hill!”