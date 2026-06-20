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Small backyard fire reported Friday afternoon 

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Firefighters responded to reports of a brush fire near Iron Canyon Road in Sand Canyon Friday afternoon. Courtesy of Dillon Foster.
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A brush in a backyard was quickly stopped on the 26700 block of Iron Canyon Road near Sand Canyon in Canyon Country Friday afternoon, according to Aaron Katon, public information officer with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.  

Firefighters were called at 2:37 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 2:48 p.m. to reports of a large vehicle fire with heavy mulch that spread into a brush fire. The fire was reported to be ¼-acre.  

Forward progress was stopped at 2:57 p.m. 

According to reports from the scene, a neighbor was seen watering down his tree for preventative measures around 4:20 p.m.  

No injuries were reported. No structures were threatened. 

Firefighters responded to reports of a brush fire near Iron Canyon Road in Sand Canyon Friday afternoon. Courtesy of Dillon Foster.
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Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa is a staff reporter and photographer for The Santa Clarita Valley Signal. Having received her undergraduate degree from UCLA and her graduate degree from Cal State Northridge, she has experience in writing, photographing and creating social media content for CSUN's official platforms. She also interned at Fox Entertainment. Have a story? Email her at [email protected].

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