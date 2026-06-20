Small backyard fire reported Friday afternoon 

A brush in a backyard was quickly stopped on the 26700 block of Iron Canyon Road near Sand Canyon in Canyon Country Friday afternoon, according to Aaron Katon, public information officer with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Firefighters were called at 2:37 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 2:48 p.m. to reports of a large vehicle fire with heavy mulch that spread into a brush fire. The fire was reported to be ¼-acre.

Forward progress was stopped at 2:57 p.m.

According to reports from the scene, a neighbor was seen watering down his tree for preventative measures around 4:20 p.m.

No injuries were reported. No structures were threatened.