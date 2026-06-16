Structure fire quickly extinguished in Canyon Country 

A structure fire was quickly extinguished on the 16400 block of Sierra Highway during the later hours of the morning on Tuesday, according to an official with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies block off the roads after a structure fire on the 16400 block of Sierra Highway in Canyon Country, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. Kamryn Martell/The Signal

Around 11:02 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to the structure fire, and by 11:08 a.m., it was a considered a working fire, said Howard Tieu, spokesman for the Fire Department.

The fire was near a business called Golf Carts LA in Canyon Country.

The fire was declared knocked down at 11:20 a.m., and no injuries were reported, Tieu said.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies closed off Education Highway and Sand Canyon Road during the duration of the call, diverting traffic away from the area.

First responders were dispatched to a structure fire on the 16400 block of Sierra Highway in Canyon Country, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. Kamryn Martell/The Signal