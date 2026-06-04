Traffic collision results in one transport 

First responders were called to the scene of a traffic collision involving a black Toyota SUV and white Honda Accord at the intersection of Costa Brava and Valle Del Oro on Wednesday evening, according to officials with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

One man was transported by ambulance from the scene due to his injuries, according to reports from the scene, but the L.A. County Fire Department could not confirm the transport.

Deputies were dispatched at 6:32 p.m., said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Miller said one of the cars was blocking traffic but could not confirm which car it was.

Both vehicles sustained major damage with airbags deployed, according to reports from the scene.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel were dispatched to the scene and arrived a few minutes later, according to Howard Tieu, spokesman for the Fire Department.

Tieu said there were no reports of a transport despite on-scene reports of a man being put into an ambulance.

The call closed at 6:48 p.m., Tieu said.