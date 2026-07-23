AQMD issues ozone advisory due to heat wave 

News release

The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued an ozone advisory due to poor air quality brought on by the heat wave enveloping areas of Southern California, including the Santa Clarita Valley.

The advisory took effect Thursday and remains in effect until 8 p.m. Monday.

“A multi-day high ozone (smog) event is expected to affect the region due to the onset of a heatwave,” said a statement released by the AQMD. “Ozone concentrations reached the Unhealthy Air Quality Index (AQI) category in Crestline on Tuesday.”

The National Weather Service has issued heat advisories and extreme heat warnings, and the Air Quality Index will likely reach “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” or higher levels each day through Monday evening in the Coachella Valley and in interior parts of the South Coast Air Basin including the San Fernando Valley, San Gabriel Valley, and Lake Elsinore.

AQI will likely reach “Unhealthy” or higher in Glendora, the Santa Clarita Valley and the Inland Empire through Monday.

Ozone levels are expected to be lower in coastal areas.

Each day, AQI levels will increase after sunrise, peak in the mid-afternoon, and then decrease, the AQMD statement said. AQI is predicted to reach the Unhealthy category or higher in large portions of the region.

AQI is predicted to be in the Good to Moderate categories overnight and in the early morning hours each day in large portions of the region.

The statement said the South Coast AQMD will issue an update if additional information becomes available.

During periods of poor air quality due to ozone pollution, residents are advised to: check air quality levels and limit outdoor activities as necessary; limit the use of gasoline-powered lawn and garden equipment until evening hours; conserve electricity and set your air conditioner at a higher temperature; try to delay trips to the gas station and the use of household chemicals until the evening.

To view current air quality in your neighborhood, visit www.aqmd.gov/AQImap.