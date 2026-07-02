Barger spotlights county ban on personal fireworks  

News release

With the memory of the Eaton Fire still fresh for thousands of families, L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger is calling on residents to leave fireworks to the professionals this Independence Day.

All fireworks remain illegal in unincorporated Los Angeles County and in many cities, including Santa Clarita, with violators in the county facing fines of up to $1,000. A person in possession of unaltered dangerous fireworks in violation of the state fireworks law may face fines ranging from $500 to more than $50,000, depending on the gross weight of dangerous fireworks in possession.

“We’ve seen firsthand what one spark can do,” Barger, whose district includes the Santa Clarita Valley, said in a news release. “Families across Altadena are still rebuilding, yet a single firework – even the ‘safe and sane’ kind – could put another neighborhood at risk. Enjoy the holiday, but leave the fireworks to the professional shows happening across the county.”

A list of fireworks displays celebrating the United States’ 250th anniversary, compiled by the Los Angeles County Fire Department, is available at tinyurl.com/3jdcmr78 or by calling the Fireworks Hotline at (888) 654-FIRE (3473).