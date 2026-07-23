Bradford announces campaign for City Council, District 4 

News release

Valerie Bradford has announced her campaign for Santa Clarita City Council, District 4, pledging to put the needs of local families and small businesses first and deliver the responsive, community-focused leadership residents deserve, her campaign announced in a news release.

A longtime Santa Clarita resident, Bradford said she is running because too many families feel like City Hall is not doing enough to address the challenges they face every day.

“Santa Clarita is an incredible place to call home, but I hear from neighbors every day who are worried about issues like the rising cost of living, fire insurance, road congestion, and whether the city is truly listening to and caring about the quality of life that brought so many of us here,” Bradford said in the release. “I’m running because our City Council needs to put the voice of the people first, while being far more transparent and accountable to the people of Santa Clarita.”

Bradford has built her life in Santa Clarita, where she has raised her family, invested in the community, and developed a firsthand understanding of the issues affecting local residents, the release said. Like many families, she understands the pressure of stretching every dollar further as housing costs, groceries, utilities, insurance, and other everyday expenses continue to climb, the release said.

She also believes residents deserve a City Council that takes a proactive approach to public safety, invests in well-maintained neighborhoods, and ensures city services keep pace with the community’s growth.

“I am running for City Council to put residents first,” Bradford said in the release. “I love this community, and I believe Santa Clarita’s best days are still ahead. But that won’t happen unless we have leaders willing to listen, work hard, and tackle the challenges families are facing every single day. That’s why I’m running.”

District 4 encompasses portions of Saugus and Canyon Country.