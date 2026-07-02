Brett Haddoak announces campaign for City Council  

News release

Brett Haddoak, a lifelong Santa Clarita Valley resident, small business owner, community advocate, and dad, has officially announced his candidacy for Santa Clarita City Council District 2, according to a news release from his campaign.

It’s the seat’s first-ever election following the city’s transition to district-based representation. He enters the race for the seat covering portions of Valencia and Newhall with endorsements from Rep. George Whitesides, D-Agua Dulce, and Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, according to the release.

Haddoak is the son of a local elementary school lunch lady and the grandson of a construction worker who poured concrete for the Interstate 5 and State Route 14 freeways through town and operated heavy equipment at Castaic Lake Dam, the release said.

“Santa Clarita is at an inflection point,” Haddoak said in the release. “As a husband and father raising a toddler in this valley after growing up here myself, I know what families are up against. Santa Clarita families in District 2 are working hard, raising kids, and trying to build a life here — but costs keep climbing, opportunities are dwindling, and our City Council hasn’t kept pace with the city we’ve become. I’m running because our community deserves a council member who is actually living these challenges, not just talking about them.”

Haddoak aims to help expand housing options and protect seniors from housing instability, modernize local transit and pursue regional traffic solutions, support sustainable development that serves working families, and bring the jobs and infrastructure the SCV needs to thrive, the release said.

“Brett Haddoak has deep roots in Santa Clarita. For generations, his family has helped build and strengthen this community through hard work, service, and an unwavering commitment to their neighbors,” Schiavo said in the release. “As a new dad, he understands making Santa Clarita special means investing in safe neighborhoods, strong local businesses, healthy families, and opportunities for the next generation. I know he’ll lead with the same values that have defined his family for decades.”

“Brett understands what families are facing every day,” Whitesides said in the release. “He knows how hard people are working, how much costs have gone up, and how many families are wondering how they’ll get ahead. Brett is running because he sees the challenges his neighbors are facing and wants to make sure every family has the opportunity, support, and security they need to thrive.”

Haddoak is the owner of a small business that builds education software, which serves more than 15,000 students in public schools, and has developed budgeting and contract management software for the U.S. Department of Defense — work that required and earned him a federal security clearance, the release said.

As a volunteer on the city’s Homelessness Task Force housing affordability subcommittee, Haddoak built the software platform behind the city’s Shared Housing pilot program, and he has volunteered at the Bridge to Home homeless shelter, the release said.