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Brush fire breaks out in hills near Val Verde 

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A brush fire that's approximately 50 acres on Highway 126 on July 9, 2026. Signal Staff photo.
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A vehicle-fire-turned-brush fire, dubbed the “Grande Fire,” broke out and grew up to 50 acres in the hills near Val Verde along southbound State Route 126 at San Martinez Grande Canyon Road early Thursday afternoon, according to Edith Lai, public information officer with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.  

The fire was reportedly at 50 acres, as of 2:09 p.m. Thursday, according to the Watch Duty app, with the blaze growing due to difficult access.  

According to Lai, firefighters were dispatched at 12:34 p.m. and on the scene at 12:38 p.m. The fire is at 3 acres at the time of this story’s publication. 

An evacuation warning, Level 2 — Set, was issued for the following areas in Ventura County, according to the Watch Duty app: CDER-01, PIRU-01, PIRU-14. 

Law enforcement was requested to manage traffic alongside eastbound Highway 126, according to radio traffic. 

No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported at the time of this story’s publication.  

This is a breaking news story and more information will be added as it becomes available.  

Signal Staff Video.

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Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa is a staff reporter and photographer for The Santa Clarita Valley Signal. Having received her undergraduate degree from UCLA and her graduate degree from Cal State Northridge, she has experience in writing, photographing and creating social media content for CSUN's official platforms. She also interned at Fox Entertainment. Have a story? Email her at [email protected].

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