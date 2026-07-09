Brush fire breaks out in hills near Val Verde 

A vehicle-fire-turned-brush fire, dubbed the “Grande Fire,” broke out and grew up to 50 acres in the hills near Val Verde along southbound State Route 126 at San Martinez Grande Canyon Road early Thursday afternoon, according to Edith Lai, public information officer with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The fire was reportedly at 50 acres, as of 2:09 p.m. Thursday, according to the Watch Duty app, with the blaze growing due to difficult access.

According to Lai, firefighters were dispatched at 12:34 p.m. and on the scene at 12:38 p.m. The fire is at 3 acres at the time of this story’s publication.

An evacuation warning, Level 2 — Set, was issued for the following areas in Ventura County, according to the Watch Duty app: CDER-01, PIRU-01, PIRU-14.

Law enforcement was requested to manage traffic alongside eastbound Highway 126, according to radio traffic.

No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported at the time of this story’s publication.

This is a breaking news story and more information will be added as it becomes available.

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