Volunteers Needed and the Opportunities are Broad 

As Santa Clarita looks ahead to Make a Difference Day in October, residents have an opportunity to begin giving back now through a wide range of volunteer projects. These hands-on opportunities not only support local nonprofits and city initiatives, but also build momentum toward the region’s largest annual day of service. Whether restoring open space, supporting youth programs, assisting community events or helping vulnerable students, volunteers can make a meaningful impact long before October arrives.

Wildland Weed Warriors: Outdoor Restoration

For residents who enjoy working outdoors, the Wildland Weed Warriors program offers a chance to directly support the health of Santa Clarita’s open spaces. Volunteers assist with planting native vegetation, watering young plants and pulling invasive weeds at Golden Valley Ranch and Elsmere Canyon. These efforts help restore habitat for pollinators, birds, deer and other wildlife that depend on the chaparral ecosystem.

The project is open to volunteers ages 11 and older, with youth 11–16 accompanied by a registered parent or guardian. Participants should bring work gloves and wear sturdy, closedtoe shoes, layered clothing and sun protection. Water and snacks are recommended.

Upcoming Dates:

Elsmere Canyon Trailhead Saturday, August 8, 8–11 a.m.

Golden Valley Open Space Sunday, August 9, 8–11 a.m.

Elsmere Canyon Trailhead Saturday, August 22, 8–11 a.m.

Golden Valley Open Space Sunday, August 23, 8–11 a.m.

Sign up at SantaClaritaVolunteers.com and click the Opportunities tab. For more information, contact Gabby Vera, [email protected], (661) 250-3708

SENSES Block Party: Activity Helper

The SENSES Block Party series continues to draw families to Main Street each month with themed activities, entertainment and community engagement. Volunteers play a key role in making the event run smoothly by assisting with craft stations, monitoring lines, supporting inflatable attractions and interacting with guests.

This opportunity is open to volunteers 18 and older who can stand for the duration of the shift and bring enthusiasm, energy and attention to detail. The event environment is fastpaced and lively, making it ideal for volunteers who enjoy working with the public.

This event takes place on Thursday, August 20, from 6:30–10 p.m. at 24266 Main Street, Newhall. Sign up at SantaClaritaVolunteers.com and click the Opportunities tab

For more information, contact Gabby Vera, [email protected], (661) 250-3708

Carousel Ranch is dedicated to equestrian therapy to those with special needs. SIGNAL FILE PHOTO

Carousel Ranch: Heart of the West Event Teardown

Carousel Ranch, a nonprofit dedicated to equestrian therapy and vocational training for children and young adults with special needs, is seeking volunteers to assist with postevent teardown following its Heart of the West fundraiser. Volunteers will help break down fencing, pack supplies and restore the event space.

This opportunity is open to volunteers ages 14 and older who can lift and carry materials and work as part of a team. The tasks are physical and fastpaced, making this a good fit for volunteers who enjoy handson work.

This event takes place on Sunday, August 30, from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. at 34289 Rocking Horse Rd., 91390.

Sign up at SantaClaritaVolunteers.com and click the Opportunities tab. For more information, contact Lindsay Joachim, [email protected], (661) 268-8010

School on Wheels: Volunteer Tutor

School on Wheels provides academic support to K–12 students experiencing homelessness, and volunteers are needed for weekly onehour tutoring sessions. Tutors help students with reading, writing, math, homework and study skills while offering mentorship and consistency.

No prior tutoring experience is required; training is provided. Volunteers must be 18 or older, dependable and committed to meeting regularly with a student. Spanish bilingual volunteers are preferred but not required.

The Bridge to Home Facility is located at 23031 Drayton St., 91350. The time commitment is one hour weekly between 3–8 p.m.

Sign up at SantaClaritaVolunteers.com and click the Opportunities tab. For more information, contact Ximena Verdad, [email protected], (626) 676-8862

Teen Department Volunteer – Newhall Library

Teens ages 14–17 can support the Newhall Library by assisting the Children’s Librarian with program setup. Tasks include arranging tables and chairs, preparing crafts and helping welcome young guests ages 5–11. Volunteers must be friendly, able to take direction and willing to commit to at least one shift per month.

Registration does not guarantee placement, and interested teens should apply early.

The library is located at 24500 Main Street in Newhall. Sign up at SantaClaritaVolunteers.com and click the Opportunities tab. For more information, contact Jax Skorich, [email protected], (661) 799-6107

Trail Building Volunteers: Haskell Canyon Bike Park

Santa Clarita’s future Haskell Canyon Bike Park is taking shape, and volunteers can help build out the trail system alongside City staff. Tasks include forming trail paths, leveling and compacting soil and assisting with general site preparation. No experience is needed, and tools are provided.

This weekly volunteer group meets Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to noon and is open to volunteers 16 and older. The project offers a unique opportunity to contribute to a new recreational space that will serve mountain bikers of all skill levels.

Haskell Canyon Bike Park is located at 21450 Copper Hill Dr., 91351. To sign up visit SantaClaritaVolunteers.com and click the Opportunities tab. For more information, contact Gabby Vera, [email protected], (661) 250-3708.

WiSH Education Foundation: SCV Music Festival

The WiSH Education Foundation is seeking volunteers for its SCV Music Festival at CalArts. Setup volunteers assist with unloading supplies and assembling tents for vendors, concessions and ticketing. Evening volunteers help sell food and drinks, check in guests and support event operations.

Setup is open to volunteers 15 and older, while evening event assistance requires volunteers 18 and up. Flexibility and willingness to assist with various tasks are essential.

The event takes place on Friday, August 28 with setup from 9–11 a.m. and event assistance from 4:30–9:30 p.m.

The festival at CalArts is held at 24700 McBean Parkway in Valencia. Sign up at SantaClaritaVolunteers.com and click the Opportunities tab. For mor e information, contact Maria Slotsve, [email protected], (661) 476-6022

Make a Difference Day 2026

Make a Difference Day returns on Saturday, October 24. Past projects have included repainting offices, assembling furniture, power washing facilities, loading supplies for community events and caring for animals such as goats and horses. Nonprofits oversee their own projects, provide tools and guide volunteers on-site, while the City assists with promotion, volunteer recruitment and logistics.

Volunteer enrollment opens on Tuesday, September 8. Sign up at SantaClaritaVolunteers.com and click the Opportunities tab. For more information, call (661) 250-3708 or email [email protected].