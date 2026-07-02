‘Chloe’ fire at 38% containment, forward progress stopped  

Forward progress was stopped on the Chloe Fire Wednesday evening a little over five hours after it started, and firefighters had the 282-acre blaze 38% contained as of Thursday morning, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

The fire was near an oil field, but Keith Navarre, spokesman for the Fire Department, said he could not confirm whether the oil was affected by the fire.

The fire broke out in the hills west of Val Verde and north of State Route 126 around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday and quickly hit 140 acres in a matter of a few hours, according to initial reports by Fire Department personnel on Wednesday.

Forward progress of the fire was stopped around 9:37 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the Watch Duty app.

Los Angeles County Fire Department and other agencies battle the Chloe Fire which burned over 100 acres near the L.A. and Ventura county lines near the community of Val Verde on Wednesday July 1, 2026. Katherine Quezada/The Signal