‘Chloe’ fire breaks out near SR 126 in Val Verde 

A fire, called the “Chloe Fire,” broke out around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday in the hills near Val Verde, north of Highway 126 at San Martinez Grande Canyon Road, according to the Watch Duty app.

Pauline McGee, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said the fire went from the initial reported 5 acres to 140 acres as of 5:38 p.m., with no people injured and no structures threatened.

The first L.A. County Fire Department personnel to reach the remote scene reported the fire was about 5 acres in size around 4:25 p.m., creeping in light grass, according to radio dispatch traffic.

A few minutes later, the fire was reported to be about 15-20 acres burning in light fuels at a moderate rate of speed, according to the Watch Duty app.

As of 4:54 p.m., the fire had reached 20-25 acres with a moderate rate of speed, according to the Watch Duty app.

Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol Newhall-area Office, said there are no closures he was aware of at the time of this publication. However, Burgos-Lopez said that the area is most likely in the jurisdiction of the CHP Moorpark-area office.

This is a breaking news story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.

Video by Katherine Quezada/The Signal