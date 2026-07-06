CHP: Man arrested on suspicion of DUI, possession of firearm 

A 53-year-old Compton man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after California Highway Patrol Newhall-area officers conducted an enforcement stop on a Toyota Venza for weaving southbound on State Route 14, north of Soledad Canyon Road in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to an official with the CHP Newhall-area Office.

Officers received the call around 1:34 a.m., according to an email statement from Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez, spokesman for the CHP.

Officers investigated the driver and arrested the man on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI, the statement said.

Following the arrest, officers located a firearm within the Toyota and, due to the suspect’s prior criminal record, he was additionally arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the statement.

He was booked into the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station without further incident, Burgos-Lopez’s statement said.