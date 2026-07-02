City Council candidate filing period opens July 13 

News release

The candidate filing period opens July 13 for the city of Santa Clarita’s 2026 General Municipal Election, consolidated with the Los Angeles County Presidential General Election, which is scheduled to be held on Nov. 3.

This will be the second by-district election in the city, with three district seats up for election. Registered voters in the city of Santa Clarita District 2, District 4 and District 5 will have the opportunity to vote for one council member who resides in their district for a four-year term.

To find out which district you reside in and to learn more about the transition to district voting, visit SantaClarita.gov/DistrictElections.

The filing period for residents living in District 2, District 4 and District 5, who are interested in running in the 2026 Santa Clarita City Council election, will open Monday, July 13, and close Friday, Aug. 7.

Prospective City Council candidates must secure the signatures of a minimum of 20, but no more than 30, registered city of Santa Clarita voters within the district where they are running prior to filing nomination documents.

Each candidate is also required to file a Statement of Economic Interests, disclosing investments and interests in real property at the time the nomination paper is returned for filing. There is no charge for filing nomination documents.

For a fee, candidates may also prepare a statement to be included in the Official Sample Ballot, which is mailed to voters by Los Angeles County. Statements may include the candidate’s name, age, occupation and a brief description of no more than 200 words stating their education and qualifications. The estimated fees range from $700 to $3,200 depending on district, language, statement length and formatting chosen by the candidate. An additional option for an English Online Only Candidate Statement has an estimated fee of $279.60. The fees are approximated by the Elections Official and due when nomination documents are filed.

Nomination documents will be made available by appointment beginning July 13, the start of the nomination period, in the City Clerk’s Office, at City Hall, Suite 120, located at 23920 Valencia Blvd. Election office hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, except during holidays. Prospective candidates should call the City Clerk’s Office at 661-255-4391 to schedule appointments to pick up and to return materials for candidacy.

Anyone wishing to lend their signature to a potential candidate’s nomination paper must be a registered voter residing within the same district the candidate is running in, at the time the nomination paper is signed. Each eligible voter may nominate only one prospective candidate.

Districts 2, District 4 and District 5 top vote-getters are expected to be sworn into office on Dec. 8, prior to the regularly scheduled City Council meeting.

For more information on the 2026 General Municipal Election, including results of past City Council elections, visit SantaClarita.gov/City-Clerk/Elections or contact the City Clerk at 661-255-4391.