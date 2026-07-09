COC trustee Guerrero elected to statewide leadership board 

News release

College of the Canyons board member Carlos Guerrero (Trustee Area 5) has been elected to serve on the 2026-27 California Community College Trustees board, representing the Santa Clarita Valley and the Santa Clarita Community College District at the statewide level.

Guerrero was elected during the CCCT Annual Business Meeting on May 3, as part of the Annual Trustees Conference.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve on the California Community College Trustees board and represent College of the Canyons, the Santa Clarita Valley and our students at the statewide level,” Guerrero said in a COC news release. “Community colleges are engines of opportunity that transform lives and strengthen our communities. I look forward to working with fellow trustees across California to advocate for policies that expand student access, support academic success and ensure our colleges continue to meet the evolving needs of the communities we serve.”

The Santa Clarita Community College District board of trustees appointed Guerrero to fill Trustee Area 5 in September 2024.

Guerrero brings more than 30 years of experience in higher education to the position. He serves as a Chicana/o studies professor at Los Angeles City College and a lecturer at California State University, Northridge. In addition, he volunteered as a teacher assistant at Golden Oak Community School and served on the school’s site council.

A Newhall resident, Guerrero earned a doctorate in cultural studies from Claremont Graduate University in 2004 and a master’s degree in Chicana and Chicano studies from California State University, Northridge, in 1995.

The CCCT board represents the state’s community college trustees and takes positions on key education policy issues before the California Community Colleges Board of Governors, the California Legislature and other state-level boards and commissions. The board also advises the Community College League of California’s board of directors and helps advance the mission of California’s 73 community college districts.