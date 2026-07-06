Deputies: Man arrested on suspicion after assault in Canyon Country 

A 54-year-old transient was arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and assault after he attempted to steal the victim’s e-bike, resulting in a physical altercation on the 27000 block of Langside Avenue in Canyon Country on Sunday evening, according to officials with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The call went out at 8:45 p.m. when deputies responded to the scene where the suspect allegedly attempted to steal the victim’s e-bike, resulting in a physical altercation, according to an email statement from Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the station.

During the incident, the suspect allegedly threw large rocks at the victim’s head, striking him. The investigation remains active and ongoing, the statement said.