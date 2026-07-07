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‘Earl’ Fire ignites near I-5 

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Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel were dispatched to a fire at Interstate 5 and Avenue Stanford on Tuesday, July 7, 2026. Katherine Quezada/The Signal
Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel were dispatched to a fire at Interstate 5 and Avenue Stanford on Tuesday, July 7, 2026. Katherine Quezada/The Signal
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A fire, dubbed the “Earl Fire,” broke out between Avenue Stanford and northbound Interstate 5 on Tuesday afternoon, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. 

The fire was quickly extinguished by 4:08 p.m., less than 20 minutes after it was first reported on a strip of vegetation near the California Highway Patrol’s truck scales, according to radio dispatch traffic. 

The call went out at 3:50 p.m., with firefighters arriving on the scene at 3:55 p.m., according to Pauline McGee, spokeswoman for the Fire Department. 

The fire was estimated at 1 acre in light fuels with winds blowing at 10 mph, McGee added.  

Video by Katherine Quezada/The Signal
Video by Katherine Quezada/The Signal
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Kamryn Martell

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