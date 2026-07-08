Firefighters make quick work of fire along I-5 

A 1/16-acre brush fire, dubbed the “Largo Fire,” broke out Wednesday afternoon at southbound Interstate 5 and Newhall Ranch Road in Valencia, near State Highway 126, according to Pauline McGee, public information officer with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

According to McGee, firefighters were dispatched at 2:48 p.m. and on the scene at 2:53 p.m. According to McGee, 115 fire personnel and apparatuses were collectively dispatched. Forward progress was stopped at 2:58 p.m.

The start of the fire was due to a spark from nearby construction, according to McGee.

No injuries were reported and no structures were threatened.