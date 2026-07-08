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Firefighters make quick work of fire along I-5 

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A 1/16-acre brush fire, dubbed the “Largo Fire,” broke out Wednesday afternoon at southbound Interstate 5 and Newhall Ranch Road in Valencia, near State Highway 126, according to Pauline McGee, public information officer with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. 

According to McGee, firefighters were dispatched at 2:48 p.m. and on the scene at 2:53 p.m. According to McGee, 115 fire personnel and apparatuses were collectively dispatched. Forward progress was stopped at 2:58 p.m. 

The start of the fire was due to a spark from nearby construction, according to McGee.  

No injuries were reported and no structures were threatened. 

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Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa is a staff reporter and photographer for The Santa Clarita Valley Signal. Having received her undergraduate degree from UCLA and her graduate degree from Cal State Northridge, she has experience in writing, photographing and creating social media content for CSUN's official platforms. She also interned at Fox Entertainment. Have a story? Email her at [email protected].

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