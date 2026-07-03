Hart district recaps Class of 2026 success 

News release

The William S. Hart Union High School District announced that the graduating Class of 2026 has officially secured acceptances to hundreds of prestigious colleges, universities, trade schools and military academies across the nation and the globe.

“This year’s expansive acceptance list reflects the district-wide ‘One Hart’ philosophy, a community-driven commitment to ensuring every single student is equipped to thrive in their unique post-secondary journey,” said a news release from the district. “From elite Ivy League institutions and powerhouse public university systems to specialized visual arts programs and elite technical institutes, Hart district seniors are moving on to a lifetime of opportunities.”

“This outstanding list of post-secondary acceptances is a direct reflection of what happens when exceptional academics, diverse extracurriculars and personalized learning pathways align,” Superintendent Michael Vierra said in the release. “Together, with our incredible families, staff and the Santa Clarita community, we have created an environment where every child is seen, supported and given the tools to dream big.”

This year’s graduates have been accepted into a diverse array of institutions, as listed below in the release:

● The Ivy League & Elite Research Institutions: Including Harvard University, Yale University, Princeton University, Brown University, Columbia University, Dartmouth College, Cornell University, the University of Pennsylvania (The Wharton School), MIT, Johns Hopkins University, Duke University and Northwestern University.

● The World-Class California Systems: Acceptances across the entire University of California system — including UC Berkeley and UCLA — as well as California State University campuses, featuring competitive programs at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and Cal Poly Pomona.

● Military Service & Leadership: Appointments to the nation’s elite service academies, including the United States Military Academy (West Point) and the United States Air Force Academy.

● Specialized Technical & Visual Arts Institutes: Top-tier creative and technical hubs including California Institute of the Arts, ArtCenter College of Design, Rhode Island School of Design, Berklee College of Music, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, and Universal Technical Institute.

● Historically Black Colleges & Universities: Acceptances to historic cultures of academic excellence, including Morehouse College, Tuskegee University, Clark Atlanta University and Florida A&M University.

● Global Horizons: International acceptances spanning world-renowned institutions such as the University of Toronto (Canada), Korea University, and Yonsei University (South Korea).

“We don’t just prepare students for success within our classroom walls,” Vierra added. “We prepare them for the world beyond. The resilience, curiosity and ambition our seniors have shown this year proves they are ready to lead.”

A full list of all institutions welcoming Hart district graduates this fall can be viewed on the district website: www.hartdistrict.org/apps/pages/Classof2026.