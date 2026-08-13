Dig Deep Theatre presents ‘You Got Older’ 

News release

Dig Deep Theatre’s production of Clare Barron’s Obie-winning play “You Got Older” will run for nine performances Aug. 21-30 at The Main in old Town Newhall.

“You Got Older” enjoyed a staged reading in 2025 at Huron Station Playhouse in Cypress Park, and just completed a Drama-Desk nominated revival at the Cherry Lane Theatre in New York City, said a news release from Dig Deep Theatre.

Dig Deep’s staged production will be the first for Santa Clarita audiences, the release said.

Called “a hilarious and painfully affecting blend of oddball dialogue, beautifully observed family dynamics, and a preoccupation with the weird ways of the body” by The New Yorker, “You Got Older” is centered on 32-year-old Mae, who has moved home to care for her father who has cancer.

As her childhood house becomes both a refuge and a trap, Mae takes a look at her life, her body and her self. She struggles, like so many Millennials, to find her footing in the limbo between where you are and where you thought you’d be.

“Clare Barron puts Mae’s imperfections and insecurities on display in such awkward, cringe-worthy, and hilarious ways, that it forces us to examine our own warts – literal and figurative,” Director Renato Biribin said in the release. “It’s through Mae’s own existential crisis that we experience this heartfelt story of connection – the ones we have, the ones we don’t and the ones we long to make before it’s too late.”

Dig Deep Theatre is an actor-focused nonprofit based in Santa Clarita.

“You Got Older” stars Shawnee Badger, Bill A. Jones, Kyle Sparks, Ryan Shrewsbury, Lauren Miscioscia, Dakota Klein and Sam Jones.

Showtimes are 8 p.m. Aug. 21, 22, 27, 28 and 29; and 2 p.m. Aug. 22, 23, 29 and 30.

To purchase tickets ($22.23 for seniors, $25.40 general admission) go to digdeeptheatre.com. The Main is located at The Main, 24266 Main St., Old Town Newhall.