Heat wave expected to continue into next week 

News release

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is urging residents to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness — such as heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and heat cramps — as high temperatures are forecast to continue impacting the region.

The National Weather Service has extended a heat advisory as high temperatures have been forecasted to extend into next week. In the Santa Clarita Valley, the advisory has been extended through Tuesday.

Such advisories are issued when hot weather is expected to cause discomfort and may lead to heat-related illness for some people, especially those who are vulnerable to heat.

Public Health recommends the following tips to keep yourself and others safe during excessive heat:

• Drink plenty of water and keep hydrated throughout the day. If you must go out, plan your day to avoid going out during the hottest hours, and wear sunscreen (SPF 15). Wear lightweight, light-colored clothes, and wear a hat or use an umbrella.

• Cars get very hot inside, even if the windows are “cracked” or open. Never leave children or pets alone in cars. Call 911 if you see a child or pet in a car alone.

• Check on those at risk for heat-related illness, like those who are sick or have chronic conditions, older adults, pregnant women, children, those who live alone, pets, and outdoor workers and athletes.

If you don’t have air conditioning, the Public Health Department offers these tips:

• Stay hydrated and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink water.

• Take cool showers or baths.

• Use your stove and oven less to avoid making your home hotter.

• Visit a library, cooling center, shopping mall, or other air-conditioned space. If you need help finding a cool space, call 211.

Heat-Related Illness

It’s important to know how to recognize and help someone who is experiencing a heat-related illness. Public Health advises that residents call 911 right away if these symptoms exist: high body temperature (103°F or higher), dizziness, nausea, passing out, headache, fast and strong pulse, confusion, and hot, red, dry, or damp skin.

“Heat causes more deaths in the U.S. annually than floods, storms and lightning combined. Those most likely to get ill during the heat include older adults, young children, outdoor workers, athletes, and individuals with chronic medical conditions,” Muntu Davis, Los Angeles County health officer, said in the news release from Public Health. “Remember, your safety and the safety of others is crucial during extreme heat conditions. If you or someone around you experiences symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion, such as dizziness, nausea, rapid heartbeat, confusion, or passing out, seek medical help immediately.”

County and city partners have planned ways to safely operate cooling centers during times of high heat. Residents who do not have access to air conditioning are encouraged to take advantage of these free cooling centers, splash pads, and community pools. To find a location near you, visit ready.lacounty.gov/heat or call 211.