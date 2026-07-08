Juvenile transported after jumping off second floor near Macy’s 

A juvenile, possibly around 16 years old, was taken to the hospital after he jumped from the second floor near Macy’s at the 24200 block of Town Center Drive on Tuesday evening, according to officials with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The young boy allegedly punched a woman he did not know before jumping, according to Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the station. She was medically treated on the scene but was not taken to the hospital.

The boy was alive but unconscious, Miller added.

He was transported to the hospital at 6:50 p.m., according to Jonathan Torres, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched to an injury call for “advance life support” services at 6:32 p.m., arriving five minutes later, Torres added.

Miller said it was unknown if it was a suicide attempt, but the investigation is ongoing by the station’s Juvenile and Gangs Unit (JAG).

She added that once the boy recovers, he could face a battery charge.