Keep the World Cup Excitement Going at Halftime With Troydan, Venom, and the Officially Live 8 Ball Strike Cup 

The 2026 World Cup has soccer fans counting down to every major match. With national teams taking the spotlight and unforgettable moments unfolding throughout the tournament, there is always something happening both on and off the pitch.

Still, there are plenty of moments between matches when fans are looking for ways to keep the soccer spirit going.

This year, AviaGames is bringing Argentina football features to several of its most popular titles in collaboration with the AFA (Argentina FC). Running from May through July 2026, the campaign introduces special events, collectibles, community programs, and soccer-themed additions across multiple games.

Featuring appearances by Lionel Messi, Enzo Fernández, Emiliano Martínez, Julián Álvarez, and other members of the Argentina squad, the initiative gives supporters additional ways to stay connected to the tournament throughout the World Cup season.

In the sections below, we’ll take a closer look at how 8 Ball Strike is bringing soccer-inspired entertainment to mobile gaming throughout the World Cup season.

The 8 Ball Strike Cup Is Here

For soccer fans looking for something exciting between World Cup matches, the 8 Ball Strike Cup is now officially live, delivering one of the biggest events in the game’s history.

Running from June 12 through July 17, the tournament brings together players from the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia to compete for a share of the $80,000 prize pool. Participants advance through multiple stages on their journey to becoming the first-ever 8 Ball Strike Cup champion.

The competition unfolds across three phases: the Group Stage from June 12 to June 25, the Playoffs from June 26 to July 5, and the Championship on July 16 and 17. The overall winner will receive $10,000 in cash along with an Argentina signature jersey signed by members of the national team, including Lionel Messi.

Inspired by the excitement surrounding the Argentina FC squad during the World Cup season, the tournament also celebrates some of the sport’s most recognizable stars. Throughout the event, players can engage with themed content connected to popular Argentina team players, bringing additional World Cup energy into the experience.

As the tournament continues throughout the summer, players and fans alike have plenty of reasons to follow the action all the way to the Championship.

Follow the Championship Livestream

With the 8 Ball Strike Cup already underway, attention is steadily building toward the Championship, where the tournament’s top performers will compete for the title.

Gaming creator Troydan and world-renowned trick shot artist Florian “Venom” Kohler will host the livestream, bringing commentary and reactions throughout the competition. Joining them is esports host Katie Bedford, who will help guide viewers through the championship broadcast.

Even fans who are not competing can still follow the action as the final group champions battle for the title. The livestream provides an opportunity to watch the biggest moments unfold and experience the excitement of the tournament from anywhere.

As the event moves closer to its final stage, the Championship broadcast gives fans another reason to stay engaged with the tournament and follow the journey to crowning the first-ever 8 Ball Strike Cup champion.

More Ways to Join the Action

While the 8 Ball Strike Cup serves as the centerpiece of the season, there are several other limited-time features available throughout the event.

Players can unlock collectible Bobblehead Cues featuring Lionel Messi, Emiliano Martínez, and Enzo Fernández while participating in seasonal activities inspired by the tournament. These player-themed collectibles bring some of soccer’s biggest stars directly into the game.

Additional features include Goal for Gold, where Golden Balls may appear during matches and unlock in-game rewards, as well as Prime Picks, a prediction-based activity connected to major tournament moments throughout the season.

The soccer theme extends beyond gameplay through exclusive content inspired by Argentina’s success on the international stage. Fans of the iconic Argentina World Cup jersey will also find themed elements that help bring the atmosphere of the tournament into the game.

Together, these seasonal additions create even more ways for fans to stay connected to the excitement of the tournament while enjoying one of the biggest updates in 8 Ball Strike.

Keep the World Cup Excitement Going Between Matches

The World Cup delivers memorable moments throughout the tournament, but there is often plenty of time between matches for fans looking to stay entertained.

With a major tournament, player-themed collectibles, prediction activities, and a live championship broadcast, the pool game app offers multiple ways to stay engaged with the soccer season beyond action on the pitch.

Whether you’re following every World Cup match, keeping an eye on the 8 Ball Strike Cup standings, or tuning in for the Championship livestream, there is always something happening throughout the event.

If you’re looking for a free mobile game to enjoy between kickoffs, now is the perfect time to explore 8 Ball Strike and discover everything happening throughout the season.