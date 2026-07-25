LA County to host virtual meeting on governance reform  

News release

Significant changes to L.A. County government are underway and more are on the horizon as a result of the passage of Measure G in 2024. These changes include the county’s first Governance Reform Task Force, an independent Ethics Commission and an elected county executive.

Residents of unincorporated communities are invited to join a virtual community meeting to learn what these new structures mean, how they may affect your community, and ways you can stay informed and engaged, according to a news release from the county.

The meeting is scheduled 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday. To register for the Zoom meeting, go to bit.ly/SD2-July-29.

For more information about L.A. County governance reform, go to measureg.lacounty.gov.