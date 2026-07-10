Man arrested on suspicion of vandalism after keying cars in Saugus 

An Acton man was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism after keying cars near a local bar in Saugus on Thursday night, according to a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station official.

According to preliminary information, deputies responded to the 26800 block at approximately 10:45 p.m. after witnesses reported to have seen a man vandalizing property with a sharp object, Shirley Miller, a spokeswoman for the station said on Friday afternoon. Miller confirmed the incident took place near The Shot Exchange.

Miller stated that the man, who was identified as a 44-year-old Acton man, was arrested on felony vandalism charges. Five vehicles were keyed, and damage was valued at approximately $13,000, she said.

According to reports from the scene, the suspect allegedly may have keyed antisemitic symbols, but Miller stated, following an investigation, the images were letter Z’s. It was also reported the man was acting aggressively and hitting vehicles at the time of the incident.

He was arrested and booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and is being held on no bail, according to Miller and added that his next court date is Monday.

The man was previously arrested in June by the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station on a misdemeanor and is due in court for that incident in August, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department arrest logs.