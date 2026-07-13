Man dies outside Albertsons in Saugus 

A man was pronounced dead after suffering a medical emergency on the 27600 block of Bouquet Canyon Road in Saugus on Sunday morning, according to officials with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Deputies were dispatched to a person down call around 11:42 a.m., according to Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the station.

Miller added that Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel pronounced the man dead.

Firefighters were dispatched to an emergency medical services call around 10:58 a.m., arriving a few minutes later, according to Howard Tieu, spokesman for the Fire Department.

Tieu said he could not confirm if firefighters pronounced the man dead due to the information not being in the call log.

The call closed at 11:59 a.m., Tieu added.