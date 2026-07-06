‘Martin’ Fire burns near I-5, Templin Highway 

A fire called the “Martin Fire” broke out on Interstate 5 at Templin Highway on Monday afternoon, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

About two hours after it started, forward progress was declared stopped and the fire was 46% contained after burning about 25 acres, according to the Watch Duty app.

The fire had burned 15 acres within the first hour since it started, with a slow to moderate rate of spread in grass, according to the Watch Duty app.

Firefighters were dispatched at 4:10 p.m., according to Howard Tieu, spokesman for the Fire Department.

They called it a working fire at 4:13 p.m., Tieu added.

This is a developing story and additional information will be added as it becomes available.