Overnight Adventures with the Wild 

As summer travel picks up across Southern California, families are seeking experiences that go beyond the typical day at the zoo or aquarium — and a handful of wildlife institutions are offering exactly that. From drifting to sleep beside beluga whales at Sea World San Diego to waking up on the edge of a savanna at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, overnight animal adventures are giving guests rare, after hours access to the natural world.

Sea World San Diego

Families looking for an overnight adventure with ocean wildlife can find it at Sea World San Diego, where the park’s long running Sleepovers program continues through summer. The experience gives guests a rare opportunity to fall asleep beside some of the park’s most iconic species — including turtles, beluga whales and penguins — while learning about marine conservation in a hands-on setting.

Designed for youth groups, schools, and scout troops, the program blends education with exploration. Participants take part in guided activities led by Sea World’s education team, who introduce guests to the animals’ behaviors, habitats, and care routines. The evening includes a pasta dinner, followed by structured learning sessions inside designated animal areas. Guests roll out their sleeping bags in one of several indoor habitats, depending on availability and animal needs. In the morning, the program continues with breakfast, additional activities, and full park admission for the rest of the day.

Sea World emphasizes that its sleepover venues may vary throughout the year, but the core experience remains the same: an overnight stay inside the park, surrounded by marine life. The program is offered year round, and Sea World confirms that sleepovers remain available during July and August, making it a viable option for families planning summer travel.

The sleepovers require a minimum group size of 25, making them especially popular with organized youth programs. Space is limited, and reservations are required in advance. Ask if your small group can join an existing group.

For reservations or additional details, call (619) 222-4SEA; or email [email protected].

Roar & Snore Safari

For families and wildlife enthusiasts looking to extend their visit beyond daytime hours, the San Diego Zoo Safari Park offers Roar & Snore Safari, an immersive overnight camping experience that places guests right at the edge of the park’s largest savanna habitat. Meghan Breen, public relations representative for the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, said the program is designed to give visitors a rare after hours perspective of the Safari Park — one that daytime guests never get to see.

Participants can choose from Classic, Vista or Premium tents, allowing visitors to tailor their stay from traditional camping to a more comfortable, upgraded experience. Each sleepover includes camp activities, guided walks, an after hours wildlife experience, s’mores around the campfire, dinner, an evening snack, and breakfast the following morning.

Breen said what sets Roar & Snore apart is the opportunity to experience the park at night, surrounded by wildlife and guided by experts who share stories about the animals and the organization’s conservation work. Themed sleepovers are offered throughout the year for families, adults, Girl Scouts, and school or youth groups, creating options for a wide range of ages and interests.

“The goal is to create a fun, memorable, and immersive wildlife adventure that helps guests connect more deeply with animals and the natural world,” Breen explained.

Beyond entertainment, the program aims to inspire curiosity, appreciation for wildlife, and a stronger connection to conservation through closeup encounters and hands-on learning.

Visitors should be aware of a few guidelines before booking. Park admission is required and separate from the sleepover cost, and some experiences have age-specific requirements. For example, the Supreme Roar & Snore add-on is available for ages eight and up, and guests ages 8–15 must be accompanied by a paid adult, with a maximum of three children per adult.

Those interested in booking a sleepover can call (619) 718-3600 for reservations, availability, pricing, and details on addon experiences. More information is also available online through the San Diego Zoo Safari Park’s Roar & Snore Safari page.

Lions Tigers & Bears: Wild Nights Overnight Experience

For families seeking a more intimate, conservation-focused overnight adventure, Lions Tigers & Bears in Alpine offers Wild Nights, a unique sleepover experience inside one of Southern California’s most respected big cat and exotic-animal sanctuaries. Unlike traditional camp-style programs, Wild Nights blends wildlife immersion with comfort, giving guests the chance to stay in one of the sanctuary’s lodge-style accommodations — such as the Bear Lodge, Leopard’s Lair or Safari Cabin — each situated just steps from the animals’ habitats.

The experience centers on education and rescue. Guests learn the stories of the sanctuary’s residents — lions, tigers, bears and other exotic animals saved from abusive or exploitative situations — while gaining insight into the organization’s mission and daily care routines.

The following morning includes a special “Feed the Animals” experience, where visitors join keepers to help provide breakfast to the sanctuary’s rescued wildlife, offering a rare behind-the-scenes look at ethical animal care.

Wild Nights is available year round, with reservations required in advance. Because the sanctuary limits capacity to maintain a quiet, low stress environment for the animals, overnight stays tend to book quickly. Those interested in pricing, availability, or lodging options can call (619) 659-8078; email [email protected]; or visit lionstigersandbears.org for details.

L.A. Zoo: Summer Sleepover Camps

(Currently Sold Out, But Worth Bookmarking)

While the Los Angeles Zoo’s popular summer sleepover camps are fully booked for 2026, they remain one of Southern California’s most sought after wildlife experiences for kids. The Zoo’s Zoo Camp Academy — designed for students entering 5th through 8th grade — includes an immersive overnight component that gives young conservationists a rare chance to explore the Zoo after dark. This year’s program features a special sleepover on August 6, part of a week long camp focused on conservation, restoration, and hands-on learning.

The Zoo also offers day camp options for younger children, from PreK through 4th grade, with weekly sessions running mid-June through July. All programs emphasize nature, wildlife, and outdoor exploration, making them a favorite among families who want meaningful, educational summer experiences.

Although registration for 2026 is closed — and every session is currently sold out — the Zoo notes that openings may appear if cancellations occur. Families interested in future sleepover opportunities can monitor availability through the “Registration” section of the Zoo’s camp page, which updates in real time.

For readers planning ahead, these camps are worth keeping on the radar. Registration typically opens in March, and spots fill quickly due to high demand. Even if this summer is fully booked, the Los Angeles Zoo’s overnight camp remains a standout option for future wildlife-themed adventures. 