Person trapped after traffic collision in Saugus 

A person was trapped after a traffic collision on San Francisquito Canyon Road at Riverview Road on Monday morning, according to an official with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene of a person trapped after the collision at 7:34 a.m. and arrived at 8:07 a.m., according to Howard Tieu, spokesman for the Fire Department.

One patient was transported at 8:10 a.m., Tieu added.

The call closed at 8:46 a.m., he said.

No additional information on the person’s condition was immediately available.