Resident expresses concerns about profanity in paseos 

A resident in Valencia expressed concerns regarding profane chalk graffiti in the paseos near her neighborhood on Saturday.

The resident, who asked not to be identified, expressed disapproval of several markings, including the numbers “8647,” alluding to President Donald Trump.

“I walk our beautiful paseos every morning, and I was quite startled on Friday to find somebody had chalked ‘8647.’ I thought, well, there must be some children having fun, so I let it go. This morning, I came out onto paseos, and now they’ve written it in several places, as well as ‘F ICE,’ and ‘Trump is a Nazi,’” the resident said. “In my opinion, it doesn’t matter what political party you belong to, but those are the types of things that plant ideas in people’s heads to try and assassinate our president. And whether you agree with his policy or not, he’s still the president of all of us.”

The resident says that the markings are hard to remove, as well as being a negative conversation starter for the children who walk the paseos during the day — especially during summer vacation.

“The president deserves not to have threats against his life. For me, I was sick at heart to see this, to think this is going on in our neighborhoods, let alone on our beautiful paseos,” the resident said.

Chalk graffiti could be seen throughout the paseos in Valencia on Saturday, July 11, 2026. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Chalk graffiti could be seen throughout the paseos in Valencia on Saturday, July 11, 2026. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal